ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The “oldest and largest” West Virginia state festival is back for its 85th anniversary.

The Mountain State Forest Festival (MSFF) is taking over the streets of Elkins from Saturday until Oct. 8 with a variety of activities that the entire family can involved with.

On Saturday, the festival initiated its upcoming fun and festivities with a opening ceremony at the Jennings Randolph Federal Business Plaza. After the ceremony, festival-goers split ways for the three events that began at 1 p.m.

Those who joined Irish Road Bowling went to Big Timber Brewing’s new location for registration before heading to Georgetown Road to begin the competition.

The MSFF Highland dance competition also held its intermediate competition on Davis and Elkins’ outdoor amphitheater. Dancers were accompanied by a live bagpiper for their performance.

A car show was also held at the Summit Church parking lot with over 90 registered participants; a cornhole tournament followed in the same parking lot.

Later in the evening, the Mountain State Forest Festival will hold a kickoff party in the Elkins Town Square with live music by Bon Journey.

Still to come, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have events for children, pet parades and amusement rides. A full schedule of events can be found at the Forest Festival website.