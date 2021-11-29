Elkins named ideal Hallmark Christmas Community

The Elkins City Hall building is decorated for the holiday season. (WBOY Image)

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins was featured in the Travel Awaits article, 11 West Virginia towns that feel like you’re in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

As the people of Elkins work toward becoming a West Virginia Christmas community, different organizations plan to decorate parts of the town with lights and wreaths.

Businesses are to take part in the Christmas lights display contest, along with residents.

The community will compete in the lights display contest for the first-place prize within different categories and a different first-place prize for businesses and residents.

In downtown Elkins, Christmas music plays amidst the different Christmas displays in the windows of businesses.

“There’s a ton of organizations that work together to really try to enhance Elkins as the West Virginia Christmas community. To experience Christmas, we want you to come here to experience Christmas,” said Taira Gainer, Director of Marketing for Elkins Randolph County Tourism.

The Elkins Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 3. The lineup will be at 5 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m.