Elkins named “Tree City USA” for 12th year

ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins has been named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

It’s the 12th year the city has earned the designation.

Cities qualify by having a tree board, tree-care ordinance, a community forestry budget and an Arbor Day observance.

City council member Marilynn Cuonzo works with the Elkins Tree Board to educate city residents on good tree care.

“There are some programs for children, and also, we are trying to educate the public on how to take care of trees to re-establish a tree in their yard, and then how to take care of it and prune it,” said Cuonzo.

To celebrate in Elkins, four trees were planted at the Davis Street Park with the support of the Emma Scott Garden Club.

