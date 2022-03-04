ELKINS, W.Va. – Outdoor fires to burn natural materials are now allowed throughout the year on certain days of the week under a new law adopted by Elkins Common Council.

The law was adopted in February and eliminates the use of burning seasons, establishes safety rules, and clarifies what materials may be burned in Elkins city limits. A permit issued by Elkins Fire Department is required.

The new law allows only the burning of natural, untreated, and unprocessed materials like tree trimmings, grass and leaves. Fires to dispose of non-natural materials like paper, garbage, lumber or other construction debris are prohibited. Fires to clear grasslands or forests are also prohibited.

These fires are permitted year-round, but only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 5 p.m., and must be put out by 7 a.m. the next day.

“We’re trying to mitigate [wild fires] before it actually happens, because in the city limits, you have a lot of residential areas where the houses aren’t very far apart. It’s not like everybody’s got a half an acre of property to have a bonfire on; you’ve got to kind of keep this in check,” said Steve Himes, Fire Department Chief.

Permits are not required for small fires used for food preparation, or for providing light or warmth. These fires are allowed whenever weather conditions do not make them unsafe.

Acting outside the new ordinances is a misdemeanor charge, to get a burning permit, visit the Elkins Fire Department.