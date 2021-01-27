Elkins non-profit looks for answers after SUV and tools are stolen

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County non-profit organization is looking for help from the community after they say someone broke into the building and stole tools and an SUV.

When employees arrived at YouthBuild North Central WV, on Kennedy Street, in Elkins, Tuesday morning, they found that someone had broken in and that tools and a vehicle were missing.

The group is looking for help to get its property back and said the loss of the SUV is a particular problem, because it is used “to transport our students to counseling, doctor’s appointments, job interviews, etc.”

YouthBuild officials provided 12 News with a list describing the missing items:

2013 white, Ford Escape with red County tags (unsure of the tag number). It has several rust spots on the hatch of the vehicle (approximately the size of stick of gum) and the Ford emblem on the back is black, like the color was worn off.

One 12” Miter Saw (Dewalt)

One 7 ¼ Cordless Circular Saw (Milwaukee)

Two Combo Drill and Driver Sets (Milwaukee)

One Cordless Sawzall (Milwaukee)

One Cordless Multi Saw (Milwaukee)

One Corded Sawzall (Ryobi)

Sawzall Blades

Multi Saw Blades

Three Box Drill Bits

Six 12” Drill Bits

Several of the batteries have “YB” scratched into them on the inside; the part that plugs inside the drill/saw.

Elkins Mayor Van Broughton is personally offering a reward for information on the crime, he said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call YouthBuild at 304-637-9008 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department at 304-636-2100.