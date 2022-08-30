ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins Fire Department is providing free smoke alarms to residents through a grant from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to a post on the Elkins City Hall’s Facebook page, residents of homes without a smoke alarm are twice as likely to die in a house fire than those who live in a home with a smoke alarm, which is why the grant program is aiming to get more smoke alarms into homes.

The smoke alarms distributed through the program have a 10-year lifespan, according to the post, so as part of it, a database is created so that the Elkins Fire Department can distribute new smoke alarms to homes when those 10 years are over.

As part of the program, the Elkins Fire Department must install the smoke alarms.

To schedule an installation appointment, call 304-636-3449 or email shimes@cityofelkinswv.com.