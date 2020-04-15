Elkins officials are asking residents to watch what they flush

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins is asking residents to be wary of what they flush away during the pandemic.

City officials have noticed a small rise in sewers and other lines being clogged by paper products that are not meant to be flushed.

Officials explained that unlike toilet paper, most paper products aren’t designed to break down, and even things like flushable wipes really shouldn’t be flushed away.

“What they do, is when they are in a sewer system or septic system, they harden. They don’t disintegrate like toilet paper. So what we say it only toilet paper, toilet tissue should be flushed,” said Melody Himes, operations assistant for the city.

Himes said crews from the city check pumps daily to ensure that nothing is keeping them from working as well as possible.