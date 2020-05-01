Elkins officials discuss preparations for reopening City Hall

ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins is getting ready to reopen the doors to City Hall this month.

The city has been operating under a state of emergency since it was declared by Mayor Van Broughton in mid-March.

City Clerk Jessica Sutton said the city’s administration has been following the progress of the pandemic and is bringing most city staff back to work on Monday. Sutton explained that while they hope to see everyone return, they will also be working with employees in special situations.

“If employees are in a vulnerable situation, and they need to continue working from home or they need to enact some type of leave that’s made available to them because of illness or exposure, vulnerable family members, childcare issues, things like that, we’re taking all of those into consideration,” Sutton detailed.

Employees will work during the next week to see what changes in procedure may need to be made before they open the doors to the general public on May 11.

Sutton said about three-quarters of city employees had been working since the emergency was declared, but had been practicing social distancing and other policies designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



While most city employees will return on Monday, the fire and police departments will return to a regular schedule on Sunday morning.