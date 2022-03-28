ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins will help its residents with spring cleaning. City officials will haul away unwanted bulk items for two weeks.

Elkins is divided into five wards, and starting on April 4, each ward will have two days of spring cleaning. Large items to be hauled away should be put outside where regular trash is taken. Do not exceed one pick up truck load per house.

”This is a free service that often isn’t provided to a lot of cities. I really encourage the citizens of the city of Elkins to put stuff out that we say we’re taking. You know, this is a free service that I really encourage them to take care of,” said Josh Sanson, Elkins Operations Manager.

There are restrictions on what can be taken. Appliances, batteries, tires, free flowing liquid, or yard waste will not be picked up.