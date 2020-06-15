Elkins officials release statement on cancelled Black Lives Matter march

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins officials have released statements about the Black Lives Matter march that was cancelled on Sunday due to weather concerns.

The release stated that Elkins Chief of Police Travis Bennett said on Monday that while his officers are sworn to protect all people in the exercise of all their constitutional rights, no violations of the law will be tolerated during demonstrations or marches.

City officials said that Elkins officers were on standby Sunday to maintain order during a planned Black Lives Matter march that was scheduled for a 2 p.m. departure from City Parks to the Jennings Randolph Federal Building, Elkins City Hall and back to City Park, was cancelled due to heavy forecasted rain. However, some demonstrators and counter-demonstrators were seen in town, according to the release. Chief Bennett emphasized that there were no reports of any lawbreaking, the release stated.

“The U.S. Constitution protects the right to assemble, the right to free speech, and the right to keep and bear arms,” Bennett said. “We were not made aware of anyone doing anything beyond exercising those rights on Sunday.”

The release stated that event organizers have not announced a new date for the march/demonstration. Additionally, the release stated that whether this or similar events proceed, Bennett stated that his department will treat all participants fairly.

“Police officers swear to uphold the Constitution, and we will be there to protect the rights of anyone who might be present for any future events along these lines,” said Bennett. “But at the first violation of the law, by demonstrators or counter-demonstrators, we will take immediate appropriate action. We’re not going to stand by for anything that is putting anyone’s life or property at risk.”

Elkins Mayor Van Broughton also released a statement calling for a calm and civil exchange of ideas at any future demonstrations or marches, the release stated.

“I want to thank our police department for staying on top of everything this weekend,” said Broughton. “We had a really uncertain situation, but as always our officers stood ready to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to voice their opinions and exercise their constitutional rights. I know council and I are very appreciative of everything our police department does to protect our town. I would ask that, if this event is rescheduled, everyone involved does everything they can to keep the peace and keep the conversation calm and productive.”