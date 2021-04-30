Elkins officials warn against scam calls

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins residents have reported receiving phone calls that appear to originate from Elkins City Hall, officials said. On these calls, a man identifying himself as “Steve Day” claimed to be representing the mayor’s office, according to a news release.

The calls are not coming from city hall, officials stressed. While city personnel may sometimes call city residents, they will never request personal information or payments this way, the release said.

If you receive a suspicious call, the best thing is to hang up and contact city hall yourself to investigate the legitimacy of the call, officials suggested. The main city hall phone number is: 304-636-1414. Departmental numbers can be found by clicking here.