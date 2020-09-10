Elkins officials working to update city charter

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County city is working to bring its charter up to date after more than a century. The city of Elkins is asking for input from its community about changes to both the city government and the charter itself.

The original document was written in the early 1900s and officials said it needs to updated to reflect state law changes. There’s no timeline yet for when changes have to be made.

“The process is unfolding as we speak. There is no agreed set of changes or anything like that. Council’s trying to formulate those, so naturally, they want as much public input as they can get,” said Sutton Stokes, external affairs specialist for the city.

Anyone interested in providing input for possible changes to the charter can submit comments to the Elkins City Hall.