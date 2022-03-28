ELKINS, W.Va. – A piece of Elkins history is being salvaged as an old hotel is being brought back to its former glory.

The Woodlands Development Group was awarded $1,750,000 in federal appropriations for Elkins building redevelopment. The nearly $2 million will be the start of a $16 million project to convert the Gassaway Hotel, also known as the Hotel Tygart, back into a hotel after it was renovated into apartments around the 1970s.

The Gassaway Hotel in Elkins (WBOY Image).

“So, this is a key building, it’s a key building in downtown Elkins. It’s right in the center of town, and so this will serve kind of what’s become a growing booming tourist industry. Having a restored hotel, though, I think is gonna be a real game-changer we hope for the community of Elkins,” said Dave Clark, Executive Director, Woodlands Development and Landing.

Construction began on the Davis Avenue building at the beginning of March, and full crews should start working by the end of April.