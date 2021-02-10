Elkins organization getting ready for spring display

ELKINS, W.Va. – Members of the Elkins community already have spring on their minds, even with snow falling there.

The “Our Town” group in Elkins has been working on projects to add some vibrant seasonal decorations around the city over the past year, including scarecrows around Halloween and gnomes at Christmastime, and will now be painting wooden flowers to put up around the city.

Organizers said they’ve had a lot of help from area businesses, too.

“The businesses in downtown Elkins, they donate. The Sewing Center was good to do, like last time they donated the fabric to do the hats for the gnomes. Elkins Builders Supply has done furring strips for different things for scarecrows and for the flowers,” said event organizer Penny Heflin.

Those interested in participating can pick up a blank downtown next weekend and then return it painted to be put up in the city when spring arrives.

For more information, call (304) 636-0145.