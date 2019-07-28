Elkins Pilots Club hosts car and airplane show

ELKINS, W.Va.-People of all ages headed to the Elkins-Randolph County Regional Airport on Saturday for the Elkins Car and Airplane Show.

This event was free to the public and allowed people to come see classic cars and several airplanes up close.

Members of the Elkins pilot club say they enjoyed seeing people be able to experience airplanes in a new way.

“A lot of people don’t get to interact like this with planes and hot rods and stuff like that. This is a very good setting to do it. We have beautiful weather here and it’s neat to see kids come over and sit in planes and stuff like that, you know? See a smile on their face,” said David Sanders, vice president of the Elkins Pilots Club.

The show was from 10 until 3 and organizers say they were happy with the turnout.