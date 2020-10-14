Elkins Police chief reminds citizens to not pass stopped school busses

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department is reminding residents of the legal ramifications and safety hazards of passing stopped school busses.

Elkins Police Department Chief T.C. Bennett released a statement on Wednesday saying the Police Department has received several reports of vehicles passing stopped school busses. Chief Bennett said he wants to remind motorists that passing a school bus that is displaying its flashing warning signs is illegal and punishable by a minimum fine of $500 and/or up to six months in jail – even for a first offense.

Chief Bennett also said that he urges motorists to pay attention to their surroundings and keep their eyes open for school buses and children along the roadways on their way to and from school. Bennett said that if you approach a school bus with its warning signals flashing, regardless of the direction you are traveling, state code requires you to stop until the lights go off and the bus resumes motion.

Bennett said he also asks that motorists pay attention to their speed in school zones.

“The safety of children is of paramount importance to the Elkins Police Department,” Chief Bennett said in his statement. “To protect children traveling to and from school, our officers will be conducting targeted enforcement of these violations.”