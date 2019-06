The city of Elkins Police Chief has announced his resignation.

According to a press release from the City of Elkins, Police Chief Glenn Galloway issued his resignation Wednesday morning.

Chief Galloway has served the city since July 2017, and since that time city officials say he has helped grow the department in numbers and community outreach.

Chief Galloway has accepted another position, but there is no word yet on what that position may be.

His resignation will go into effect July 6, 2019.