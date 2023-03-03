ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – $950,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending will be going towards technology upgrades at the Elkins Police Department (EPD).

According to a EPD release, one planned implementation of the funds includes a street camera system that will be able to read license plates.

“Systems such as these have proven to be very effective at assisting law enforcement agencies in preventing, detecting, and investigating criminal activity. This system will also provide valuable assistance in non-criminal tasks such as traffic crash investigation, missing persons, and monitoring roadway conditions during inclement weather,” the release said.

The City of Elkins also thanked Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito for helping to secure the funds.