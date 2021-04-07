Elkins Police Department begins investigation into young boy found 1 mile from his home

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins Police Department has begun an investigation into a boy found one mile from his residence.

On Apr. 7, officers with the Elkins Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a 4-year-old boy missing from his mother’s residence in Elkins, according to a press release.

During that time, law enforcement deployed resources including K9 units and drones in an attempt to locate the child, the press release states.

A short time later, officers were able to locate the boy “approximately one mile from the residence,” and he “appeared to have suffered minor abrasions,” according to the release.

The child was transported to Davis Medical Center for evaluation, and the Elkins Police Department is performing an investigation into the incident at this time, the release states.