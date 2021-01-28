Elkins Police Department takes man into custody after welfare check, vehicle chase

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department took a man into custody after a welfare check turned into a vehicle chase.

According to a statement from Chief Travis C. Bennett, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Elkins officers attempted to perform a welfare check on a man in the vicinity of Livingston Avenue.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert issued by Upshur County law enforcement had advised that someone matching this man’s description had threatened suicide in the Buckhannon area and that his current whereabouts were unknown, according to Bennett.

When approached by officers, the man attempted to get away in a vehicle, driving in a reckless manner and damaging two EPD cruisers before being stopped near T-Mart on Davis Avenue, Bennett said. As officers attempted to get the man out of his vehicle, he pulled out a handgun, which he pointed at one officer.

Bennett said officers used a TASER and baton strikes to subdue the man. After being restrained, the man was transported by Randolph County EMS to Davis Medical Center for evaluation.

One EPD officer received minor injuries to his hand, according to Bennett. There is no word on the man’s name or what charges he could face in the incident.