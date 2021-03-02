Elkins Police investigating incident involving injured person found along Beverly Pike

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department is investigating an incident involving a person who was found injured along Beverly Pike on Monday.

On Tuesday, Elkins Police issued a press release that stated that at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, a passing driver spotted a person lying in a travel lane of Beverly Pike, near Glenmore Loop Road, and summoned emergency assistance. The individual was then transferred to Davis Medical Center, according to the release.

Police said this incident is under further investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.