Elkins police investigating possible threat to Elkins Middle School

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins Police Department is investigating a possible threat to Elkins Middle School.

According to a release sent out by the City of Elkins, the Elkins Police Department “was made aware of a possible threat on social media against Elkins Middle School.”

As a result of the threatening posts, officers “contacted the students mentioned in the posts as they arrived at the school” on Tuesday morning, the release states.

Officers are still investigating the incident, however, there is no threat to the school at this time, according to the release.