Missing Elkins boy found safe

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 4/26/20 9:45 p.m. – According to Elkins External Affairs Specialist, Braydon has been found safe.

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department is searching for a missing six-year old boy named Braydon.

According to Sutton Stokes Elkins External Affairs Specialist, the boy was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday evening at his home, 190 High Street in Elkins.

Stokes said he was last seen wearing track pants and no shirt but could have put a shirt on before leaving his house. Braydon is 40″ tall, weighs 40lbs, has blonde hair, brown eyes and is missing all four of his front teeth.

If you think you’ve seen Braydon or know his whereabouts please call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories