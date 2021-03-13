Elkins prepares for spring

ELKINS, W.Va. – With spring right around the corner, it’s easy to get stuck waiting for the dull of winter to wash away. Community members of Elkins are doing their part to decorate trees to bring some of those spring colors to town a little early.

About 30 students from D&E College came out to help.

Our Town is a non-profit organization that tries to bring life to the community by decorating downtown. To welcome spring, Our Town members and volunteers from Davis and Elkins College hung up colorful streamers to bring color to otherwise-barren trees. In addition, wooden sunflowers will be placed around downtown. About 80 sunflowers were individually painted and decorated by volunteers. Organizers were surprised how quick and how many volunteers responded.

“We have a wonderful community here. It just seems like you ask, and they come,” said Bobbi Trimboli, who organized the event for Our Town.

In the past, Our Town decorated downtown Elkins with scarecrows for autumn and gnomes around the holidays. Trimboli said she hopes to have all of the sunflowers out by the first day of spring next Saturday.