Elkins Public Safety Committee discusses distressed properties

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins Public Safety Committee held its regular meeting Monday morning.

The main item on the agenda was dealing with the city’s distressed properties. Committee members discussed several possible solutions and will continue to do so in the future.

Above all, the committee wants to do what it can to be cooperative and help make the city the best it can be.

“Our goal is to get the situation corrected. The goal is not just to cite people or issue fines or whatever, so we will work with the property owners. That’s number one,” said committee chairman David Parker.

The committee will meet again on July 8th at 10 a.m. at Elkins City Hall.