Elkins Raceway to kick off racing season with fans

ELKINS, W.Va. – Management at Elkins Raceway has announced that racing action will take the green flag on May 23 for the 2020 season opener.

Admission will begin at 6 p.m., with racing at 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the raceway. Extended bleacher seating and overflow parking will be available in the upper area of the facility. Signs will direct spectators as they enter the property.

Fans are asked to follow all guidelines and policies set forth by state and local governments.

Masks are recommended but are not required, according to the post. Sanitizing stations will be set up for fans. Elkins Raceway said anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 should refrain from attending.

The raceway said concessions will be open all evening.

Any questions can be directed to the track office at 304-636-8661 or the raceway’s Facebook page or its website. Contact the track at 304-636-3339.

The raceway asks that everyone in attendance follow all social distancing guidelines.

