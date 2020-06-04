Elkins-Randolph Chamber launches “Roamin’ Randolph” project

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off a new event this week designed to show off Randolph County.

Roamin’ Randolph will travel to different neighborhoods for two weeks at a time.

The Wees District neighborhood of Randolph County is first, and homes around the neighborhood have set up colorful animal figures for people to visit.

Chamber director Lisa Wood said it’s a chance to not just highlight neighborhoods, but also to bring people back out.

“We also wanted to say slowly we can come back together and be a community and share things with each other in a safe way,” said Wood.

The chamber has more information online, including ways to find the individual displays in the neighborhood.