Elkins Randolph Chamber of Commerce hosts business after hours

ELKINS, W.Va. – Performance Chevrolet hosted the Elkins Randolph Chamber of Commerce business after hours event Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the chamber said they are excited to be able to have folks in the business community able to network and engage with one another in person again. Members of the Elkins Randolph Chamber of commerce also expressed there have been some opportunities for networking virtually throughout the pandemic.

“It’s also an opportunity for the community to come together and find out what is happening in the community, and what they might want to become engaged in or become a part of,” said Lisa Wood, Executive Director of the Elkins Randolph Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber officials stated they have learned quite a bit from the pandemic and that moving forward they will use caution on hosting gatherings.

“I hope that businesses that are already a part of the chamber are able to cement their relationships with one another. I also hope that new businesses or those thinking about starting a new business in the Randolph County can come and have an opportunity to learn from those who have been doing this for a while,” Wood said.

Officials with the Elkins Randolph Chamber of Commerce said that if anyone want to join the chamber, you can do so by visiting their website or calling them at 304-636-2712.