Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-cutting for Hair Graphics LLC

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce hosted a local ribbon-cutting ceremony in Elkins.

Hair Graphics LLC has been around for 29 years but is now under new ownership. New owner Julie Baird stated they decided to do the ceremony for their one year anniversary instead of the re-grand opening due to COVID-19.

Baird explained she purchased the business because it is well established, in a great location, and has excellent parking. She continued to explain that nothing really changed in the salon.

“We remodeled on the inside, made it more eye-appealing and up to date,” described Baird.

Hair Graphics LLC offers various services such as massage, hair extensions, manicures, and pedicures.

“With our talent in the building, I can’t foresee anything different happening other than growing,” explained Baird.

Baird stated they are planning on adding more to their list of services later this year.

For more about their hours, services, and additional information on Hair Graphics LLC, click here to head over to their Facebook page.

They are located at 939 S Davis Ave, Elkins, WV 26241.