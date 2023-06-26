ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins Randolph County Public Library is planning to expand their current library with a remodel that possesses a budget of four million dollars. This comes after the library suffered from a devastating flood in 2021 which caused them to shut down.

While going through the task of renovations the members of the library decided it would make sense to expand while remodeling. Every floor of the library will be redesigned, and they plan on adding additional square footage to both the back of the building and the top of the building, adding another story. Some new features that will be included in the expansion include a café, full kitchen, a children’s reading area, and much more.

Jennifer Morgan, President of the Board of Directors, said “you know we took something that was a negative and we’re going to a positive with it. So, it’s very exciting, I know we as the board are very excited. We have a great group of supporters, the friends of the library are very excited about the new addition, and you the added space, and just generally just the whole kind of face lift of the library.”

The Elkins Randolph County Public Library is still open to the public at a temporary location, for more information on their hours and the expansion you can visit elkinslibrary.com.