Elkins reminds residents of fireworks restrictions in the city

ELKINS, W.Va. – State rules on fireworks use relaxed in 2016, but that doesn’t mean people are free to use them anywhere this weekend.

Elkins officials are reminding residents that fireworks are banned in the city by an ordinance passed after that 2016 ruling.

Fire Chief, Tom Meader, said that his department receives a couple reports each year of fireworks being fire in the city.

Meader said small items like sparklers and other novelty fireworks are allowed, but larger ones can cause a problem.

“When you get your big fireworks, that’s when you start getting people hurt. And we go on a lot of calls where people have some accidents,” Meader said.

Meader said the ordinance calls for fines for those who do shoot fireworks in the city.