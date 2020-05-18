Elkins reopens doors of city hall to the public

ELKINS, W.Va. – Around the state, businesses aren’t the only places reopening this week. The city of Elkins opened the doors of its city hall to the public starting Monday.

City External Affairs Specialist Sutton Stokes said many of the public-facing offices already had necessary precautions taken before the pandemic, including plexiglas windows installed between workers and the public.

He explained that there will still be some visible differences in order to follow statewide rules.

“Of course we do have to comply with the DHHR order where the number of customers are restricted based on floor space, so we’re not admitting more than two people at a time to the city hall lobby,” said Stokes.

City hall was previously scheduled to reopen city hall on May 11, but pushed back the date in order to make sure employees recieved the proper amounts of personal protective equipment.

Anyone with business at city hall is encouraged to handle it by phone if possible and to call ahead if they need to deal with any office outside the lobby.