Elkins residents ask city to reopen foot bridge

ELKINS, W.Va. – Some Elkins residents are asking the city to look at reopening a bridge that has been closed for about four years.

The old foot bridge connects a residential area of the city directly to the south end of the rail yards downtown. It was closed in 2016 after it was deemed to be unsafe, and residents near the bridge want it opened again.

Residents said they think the bridge is the most convenient and safe route for them to reach downtown, due to concerns about road traffic in the area.

City officials held a meeting Wednesday morning to consider what the next steps might be.

“Right now, this is in a committee and a couple of the committee members are interested in learning as much as they can about what’s possible, what the current situation and status of the bridge is, and what might be possible going forward,” said Sutton Stokes, external affairs representative for the city.

Stokes said the discussion on what to do with the bridge isn’t yet ready for the full city council, and warned that any action decided on by the city is likely to take some time.