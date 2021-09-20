Elkins restricts ATV use within city limits

ELKINS, W.Va. — The City of Elkins have restricted the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) within city limits after receiving complaints from residents regarding their use.

It is now illegal to ride ATVs on Elkins streets and alleys, but their use will be allowed on private property

While “street-legal” ATVs can be driven on certain roads outside of city limits and in cities that have their own laws on the matter, Elkins has not changed its laws forbidding ATV use inside city limits. Therefore, riding them on public streets is illegal.

Reports of illegal ATV use should come with clear video or photographic evidence to help any attending officers take action.

