ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Elkins is launching a new online payment and billing platform on Tuesday to give residents more options.

Elkins customers will need new usernames and passwords to use InvoiceCloud, a new platform that merged with the previous online payments processor, PSN. InvoiceCloud supports “both scheduled and manual online payments for utility and fire-fee bills,” according to a City of Elkins release.

The InvoiceCloud webpage also allows customers to make online payments for building permits, business license renewals, special trash pickups, B&O taxes and other city bills.

Those with PSN Auto-Pay won’t have to worry about already scheduled bill payments, and those with paperless billing will still receive notification emails.

The City of Elkins announced last year that city staff would also stop accepting payments by phone in January “to further strengthen security around customer financial information,” the release said. To pay or check balances by phone, call InvoiceCloud at 866-370-0178.

Those with questions about using InvoiceCloud should contact Elkins Deputy Treasurer Jennifer Shreve at 304-636-1414, ext. 1318, or by emailing jshreve@cityofelkinswv.com.

For more information about Elkins’ switch to InvoiceCloud, visit the City of Elkins website.