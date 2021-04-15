Elkins to form homelessness and addiction task force

ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins is establishing a new homelessness and addiction task force.

New Mayor Jerry Marco said he wanted to establish the commission after speaking to residents during his campaign.

Those two issues were the main ones he heard about, and he and other city officials are already looking for the best ways to tackle those problems.

Marco said he hopes to “…also identify what resources we’re deficient in so that we can have a plan, develop a plan and execute that to look for funding, whether it be through a grant, or a matching grant or something going forward to plan to fill those needs.”

Marco and others from the city will be meeting next week with members of a similar task force in Monongalia County.