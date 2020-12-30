Elkins to hold another round of police testing

ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins is looking for some new police officers to join the force next year.

The city will hold testing for entry-level police officer candidates next Friday, January 8.

Physical testing will start at 9 a.m. and the written tests will be done after the physical tests are completed.

Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett said the department has received a lot of upgrades, and is a great place to start a career.

“It’s a really good place to come, great people to work with. We foster an environment of training, teamwork, and being involved with the community, so it’s a really good place to come and work as a police officer,” said Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.

Application packages are due by 4 p.m. next Thursday. You can find them online here.

