Elkins to resume utility shutoffs for unpaid bills August 5

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins issued a press release on Wednesday announcing that water and sewer utilities will recommence shutting off service for unpaid bills starting on Wednesday, August 5.

Elkins suspended shutoffs in March on the recommendation of the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

The release stated that per PSC rules, City of Elkins water and sewer bills are issued monthly on the last business day of the month. Payments are due no later than 19 days after the bill date and unpaid accounts are shut off 32 days after the bill date, the release stated.

City officials said that now that the suspension of shutoffs is ending, any past due balance on a utility account will be subject to shutoff as of August 5. The release stated that any person who has not paid their June balance in full, including both new charges for June and any additional amounts listed as past due on their June bill, is subject to shutoff.

The release stated that new charges listed on the July bill, which will be mailed on July 31, are not due until later in August and will not be subject to the August 5 round of shutoffs.

Officials said that customers who cannot afford to pay their past-due balance in full can avoid having their service shut-off by establishing a repayment plan. These plans are formal, binding agreements that require the account holder’s signature, according to the release. Those interested in setting up a repayment plan can do so by inquiring in-person at the treasurer’s department on the first floor of Elkins City Hall.

Utility bills may be paid online, by mail, by pone, via the dropbox behind city hall or in person.