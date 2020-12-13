Elkins Toys for Tots collected items for children to prepare for the holidays

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins Toys for Tots collected new or gently used toys so they can redistribute them in the community this holiday season.

The main goal for the Elkins-Randolph Toys for Tots, is to ensure every child has something to look forward to on Christmas day. They were collecting toys for both boys and girls from age one all the way up to 13 and older.

Pastor Bobby Benavides volunteered at the collection, and emphasized the importance of this drive because of the difficulties brought on so many families over the last several months. Something as small as a toy donations goes miles for some families.

“One of our big things is we want to strengthen families. We love god, and we love our community, and strengthen families,” said Pastor Benavides. “So, in order for us to love our community, take care of kids and families in this community, we want all of our kids to know they are loved, and cared for. Thats why this is of value to us, we want to make sure we are serving them in every way possible.”

Sunday was the final day of toy collections. Toy deliveries will be made closer to Christmas.