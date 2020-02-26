Elkins Tree Board receives grant to improve urban forestry downtown

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins received a grant from the Division of Forestry to assist the Elkins Tree Board in improving and maintaining the city’s downtown urban forestry projects.

Older, more stressed trees will be removed to make room for new trees and tree boxes. The grant provides financial and technical support and is funded through the USDA Forest Service budget.

“The tree-plantings will happen in late march, weather permitting. Downtown Elkins will see a significant improvement with our urban forest,” said Nanci Bross Fregonara, Elkins Tree Board member.

Several types of trees will be planted downtown including the American Elm, Honeylocust and Kanzan Cherry.

Tree board members said, this planting and maintenance program will increase the canopy cover by strategic tree planting, all while enhancing the air quality.