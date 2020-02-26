Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Elkins Tree Board receives grant to improve urban forestry downtown

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins received a grant from the Division of Forestry to assist the Elkins Tree Board in improving and maintaining the city’s downtown urban forestry projects.

Older, more stressed trees will be removed to make room for new trees and tree boxes. The grant provides financial and technical support and is funded through the USDA Forest Service budget.

“The tree-plantings will happen in late march, weather permitting. Downtown Elkins will see a significant improvement with our urban forest,” said Nanci Bross Fregonara, Elkins Tree Board member.

Several types of trees will be planted downtown including the American Elm, Honeylocust and Kanzan Cherry.

Tree board members said, this planting and maintenance program will increase the canopy cover by strategic tree planting, all while enhancing the air quality.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories