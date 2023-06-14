ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Walmart in Elkins sold a $25,000 winning lottery ticket on Monday, June 12.

The winning scratch-off ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter Fuel Kiosk and purchased by a man, according to the West Virginia Lottery, which makes certain details about lottery wins and winners public on its website.

The win was from a 5X Lucky scratch-off game, which the West Virginia Lottery says costs players $5 and has overall odds of 1:4.44.

Since the start of 2023, the West Virginia Lottery says nine people have won 5X Lucky. This most recent winner is tied for the highest prize, with the remaining seven winners getting $1,000 each.