ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Phased water and sewer rate increases are underway in Elkins, and customers can expect to pay an average of more than $28 more per month than last year by the end of it.

The city reminded residents in a Facebook post on Thursday that the next round of increases will first appear on their bills July 31. This increase will reflect a 3% water rate increase and a 17.5% sewer rate increase.

After an initial water rate hike last fall, Elkins water customers are now paying a 32% increase since last September, and sewer rates will increase again by another 15% at the beginning of 2024, in line with a rate increase plan that was announced this spring.

“City of Elkins recognizes it is not welcome news. However, […] Elkins is not the only city raising rates, and many area utilities are seeing increases of similar magnitudes,” said the announcement in April.

West Virginia American Water announced this spring that its average residential customer should expect an increase of about $15 per month on their bill. Similarly, Clarksburg, Bridgeport and Worthington all announced over the winter that their rates would also increase fairly substantially, and similar increases are happening in towns and cities across West Virginia.

Also on Thursday, FirstEnergy announced that it has requested a review of its rates, which could increase them by 15% if approved by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.