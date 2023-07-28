ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The utility bills of Elkins residents are about to get a bit bigger.

According to the City of Elkins, the water and sewer rates for city residents will increase, starting with bills mailed July 31, as a means to combat rising service costs.

The water rate is expected to increase by 3 percent as part of the second step of a plan approved in 2022, while the sewer rate will increase by 17.5 percent, which was approved in spring 2023.

The City of Elkins said that the reason for the increase in water rates is due to increasing costs and needed upgrades. As for the increase in sewer rates, it said it was due to a number of factors, including outdated infrastructure, post-pandemic cost increases and “ongoing work to reduce sewer overflows to the Tygart Valley River under a consent decree with the U.S. EPA,” among other things.

A second increase to the sewer rate, about 15 percent, will be implemented to bills mailed on January 31, 2024.

Effect of Proposed Increase to Water Rates on Sample Billing Levels (Full Chart)

Gallons Current Step 1 rate Inc. ($) Inc. (%) Step 2 rate Inc. ($) Inc. (%) 2,000 (min.) $30.50 $40.30 $9.80 32% $41.50 $1.20 3% 3,000 $39.00 $51.55 $12.55 32% $53.00 $1.45 3% * 3,400 (res. avg.) $42.40 $56.05 $13.65 32% $57.60 $1.55 3% 4,000 $47.50 $62.80 $15.30 32% $64.50 $1.70 3% 5,000 $56.00 $74.05 $18.05 32% $76.00 $1.95 3% * This row shows how the proposed rate increase would affect a bill based on monthly usage of 3,400 gallons, the residential average in West Virginia.

Effect of Proposed Increase to Sewer Rates on Sample Billing Levels (Full Chart)

Gallons Current Step 1 rate Inc. ($) Inc. (%) Step 2 rate Inc. ($) Inc. (%) 1500 (min.) $17.53 $20.61 $3.08 17.57% $23.67 $3.06 15% 2,000 $22.83 $26.83 $4.00 17.52% $30.81 $3.99 15% 3,000 $33.41 $39.26 $5.85 17.51% $45.09 $5.83 15% * 3400 (res. avg.) $37.64 $44.23 $6.59 17.51% $50.80 $6.58 15% 4,000 $43.99 $51.69 $7.70 17.51% $59.37 $7.68 15% 5,000 $54.57 $64.12 $9.55 17.50% $73.65 $9.54 15% 6,000 $65.15 $76.55 $11.40 17.50% $87.93 $11.39 15% * This row shows how the proposed rate increase would affect a bill based on monthly usage of 3,400 gallons, the residential average in West Virginia.

To learn more about the water rate change, click here.

To learn more about the sewer rate change, click here.