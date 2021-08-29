Elkins Water-Line flushing set to continue Monday

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

ELKINS, W.Va. — Workers will be moving on to flushing lines south of Eleventh Street, including all of First Ward, on Monday between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“We’re making good time so far,” said Wes Lambert, the chief operator of the city’s water system. “The Street Department was good enough to detail four men to assist, so that has really helped us move quickly.”

Those in the area may experience discoloration in their water for a short time. This does not indicate that the water is unsafe to drink, cook with, or bathe in. However, officials advise to avoid doing laundry until any sediment has settled.

They also advise leaving the tap running cold water for 20 minutes if any discoloration does persist.

Updates will be given on the city of Elkins’ social media channels, email alert list, and website.