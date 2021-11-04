ELKINS, W.Va.- The light display contest for the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce began registration on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Participants must have their houses or businesses decorated by Dec. 3.

Due to the positive feedback from the community, the light contest will be an annual event.

Elkins-Randolph County Chamber event photo

“The Christmas lights display contest was born out of COVID, so we wanted to create a safe way for people to enjoy Christmas lights with their families. We want to move towards being that West Virginia Christmas community, and we think it’s good for both our residence as well as tourists,” said Lisa Wood, Executive Director, Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline to participate in the light contest falls on the day of the Christmas parade.

Registration for the parade is on the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber Facebook page, their website, or by calling (304) 636-2717.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on the corner of 11th St. and Davis.

YMCA activities will not take place this year due to safety concerns. Parade participants will not be permitted to give out candy at the parade.

“We hope that people are able to take that seven length block and space out, it outside. Barring a terrible blizzard, it will happen on December 3. We are happy for everyone to enjoy that,” said Wood.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be making a special appearance at this year’s parade.