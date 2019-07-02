Emergency management continues to assess Harman flood damage

HARMAN, W.Va.- Severe weekend thunderstorms caused flash flooding that knocked homes off their foundations and washed out roads in several mountainous counties of West Virginia, prompting Gov. Jim Justice to announce plans Sunday to declare a state of emergency in the region.

As of Tuesday Emergency management is still collecting data and processing damage from the storm in Harman, according to Cindy Hart director of the Randolph County Office of Emergency Management.

Hart said, water is completely restored. However, the sewage system is worse than they originally thought.

At least 40 homes have been affected and an estimated 5 total losses, according to Hart.

On Sunday, the governor also authorized the state Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia emergency management director to speed state resources to those in need. The West Virginia National Guard also was called to assist flood victims and the state’s emergency operations center was activated.