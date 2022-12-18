Elkins, W.Va. – Lymphedema therapists are hard to come by in the Elkins area. Luckily, an Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center (ERCC) rehab staff member just finished their own certification in the practice.

Lona Markley, an ERCC rehab clinical manager and occupational therapist, is now certified in lymphedema treatment.

“This treatment is crucial to the healing process,” Markley said. “It improves not only the physical well-being of the patient but their mental outlook as well. I look forward to assisting and serving our residents here at ERCC and community members in our outpatient clinic.”

According to the release from the ERCC, “lymphedema is the accumulation of fluid caused by damage to the lymphatic system.”

In order to reach certification, Markley completed 135 hours of training, learning to administer treatments such as exercise, skin care, compression therapy and manual lymph drainage.

“Receiving this certification was not an easy task, and we are really proud of Lona’s hard work and dedication,” said Tara Shaver, ERCC administrator. “We can now assist our residents and outpatients with this specialized treatment.”