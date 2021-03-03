ERCC starts March off strong with new acquisition and open doors

ELKINS, W.Va. – An assisted living facility in Elkins is under new, local ownership this month.

The Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center has purchased the former Colonial Place assisted living facility in Elkins.

The facility has been renamed Mountain Memories Assisted Living and will allow ERCC to include assisted living services under its plan.

Administrator Tara Shaver said branching out has been a goal for the center for some time.

“Just trying to offer a better service for the seniors of Randolph County and the surrounding communities. It’s just a goal we always wanted to have, to care for the residents and seniors of Randolph County,” Shaver said.

Starting this week, ERCC also allows in-person visitation for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, families of residents at ERCC can schedule a visit for 45 minutes at a time.

Each resident can have two visitors at a time, and Shaver said they’re glad to be able to welcome people back with safety still in mind.

“We just started this week, actually, yesterday was the first-day families could come in. We had several families that come in and had visits with their family, and it was just wonderful to see everybody together safely,” said Shaver.

Shaver said the facility has not reported a COVID-19 case in either residents or staff for the past two weeks.