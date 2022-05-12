BEVERLY, W.Va. – The Beverly Heritage Center announced that is opening an escape room and a new exhibit in the 1841 Randolph County Jail this summer.

These new attractions will open in the recently restored 1841 jail building on Walnut Avenue. It was the third jail built in Beverly and served as the Randolph County Jail until another jail was built in the new County Seat of Elkins, according to the Beverly Heritage Center.

The escape room will feature two different scenarios for guests to choose from: “Civil War Spy” or “Prohibition-era Bootlegger”. In each challenge, participants will have to solve puzzles to find clues to “escape” the jail. The escape room will be open by appointment Wednesdays through Sundays starting in June.

Can’t wait until June? The heritage center is offering a preview of the escape room on Saturday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour the new exhibit and learn how to make appointments for the escape room.

The exhibit will show the Jailor’s office as it might have looked in 1845 and tells the history of the building and the jailors and inmates it housed. Artifacts will also be on display, including an original lock and original cell bars, and 19th-century railing from the Pocahontas County Courthouse and other period furniture.

The 1841 Jail is located on Walnut Avenue in Beverly behind the Beverly Heritage Center. Call 304-637-7424 or visit the heritage center website for more information.