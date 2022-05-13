ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph-Tucker County Children’s Advocacy Center held its annual Champions for Children event at the Elk Lodge in Elkins.

This is the center’s main fundraising event every year, and they held two auctions throughout the night. The event celebrates the people who advocate for the children in Randolph and Tucker county.

After dinner, they awarded people and organizations in three categories: professional, community partners, and samaritans. The dinner was prepared by the men and women of St. Patrick’s Church of Coalton.

“This is such a thankless job. Often times the work that we do is so behind the scenes, and the folks that do it never get recognized at all, and so without us taking the time, that need was so important to highlight those that are doing this work,” said Margot Evick, Executive Director, Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center accepts donations year-round, and Evick says right now they are in need of throw blankets. Donations of snacks and toys, including stuffed animals, are accepted.